West Ham make approach to sign £20m Leeds United player

West Ham United have made an approach for Tyler Adams as they attempt to secure the Leeds United midfielder.

The Hammers are on the verge of selling Declan Rice having agreed a £105million deal with London rivals Arsenal.

This has been a real saga in the last couple of weeks with Arsenal making three bids and Manchester City threatening to get involved.

That has though given West Ham some time to identify potential replacements for Rice with two players maybe wanted.

West Ham may seek to add a defensive midfielder as well as a ball-carrier, attempting to replace with Rice with two players rather than one.

It now seems that West Ham are moving to land one of those players in Leeds ace Tyler Adams…

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

West Ham United make Tyler Adams approach

The Daily Mail report that West Ham have now made an approach to sign Adams from Leeds United.

It’s stated that moves have been made for a couple of other midfielders in Denis Zakaria of Juventus and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

Adams only joined Leeds last summer as he made a £20million move from RB Leipzig.

Yet having suffered relegation to the Championship, it seems unlikely that Leeds will be able to keep Adams at Elland Road.

Photo by Doug Zimmerman /ISI Photos/Getty Images

West Ham are now making moves to sign Adams but will face major Premier League competition for his signature.

Adams would certainly help West Ham’s midfield from a defensive perspective.

Adams finished last season in second place for tackles per game in the Premier League with 3.7, and his interception numbers were similar to Rice’s.

West Ham would no doubt love Adams to protect their back line and then add a box-to-box player to drive David Moyes’ side up the pitch.

It’s unclear just how much Leeds would demand for Adams but West Ham have set the ball rolling for what would be an impressive signing.