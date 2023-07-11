Everton are now said to be close to signing Wilfried Gnonto, a player who was linked with a move to Liverpool about two weeks ago.

The Italian had an impressive season for Leeds United last term. He managed four goals and four assists for the Whites in 17 starts, which is not a bad return for a teenager in his first-ever season in the Premier League. He was playing in a really poor team as well.

Now, Gnonto is expected by everyone to leave, and SportItalia’s Michele Criscitiello has claimed on Twitter that Everton are close to signing him.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Everton are now close to signing Wilfried Gnonto

Wilfried Gnonto is a really talented young attacker.

The 19-year-old, branded as a ‘very fast‘ player by Joe Gelhardt on BBC Radio Leeds, already has 12 senior caps for Italy, and he really does have the potential to become a top, top player in a few years’ time.

Gnonto has been linked with plenty of clubs over the last few weeks. CalcioMercato claimed at the end of last month that Liverpool have set their sights on the young Leeds forward.

Now, however, it looks like the Reds are about to miss out, with their Merseyside rivals leading the race to sign the Italy international.

Criscitiello claimed that Everton are really ‘close’ to signing Gnonto for a fee of €22 million (£18.8m).

Gnonto still has four years left on his Leeds United contract.

TBR View:

Everton need to have a good window this summer.

They survived relegation in the final few days of the season in each of the last two campaigns, and nobody knows if they’ll be lucky three times in a row.

A player like Wilfried Gnonto would be a really exciting signing. He’s young, rapid, extremely talented and can play anywhere across the frontline as well as in an attacking midfield position.

He would be a fine signing for the Toffees if they can get it done in the coming weeks.