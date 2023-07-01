Marc Roca is now patiently waiting for the chance to finalise his transfer to Real Betis with the La Liga club clearing the last hurdle for the midfielder to leave Leeds United.

That is according to El Desmarque, which claims that Roca will be a Real Betis player barring a last-minute twist. So, the 26-year-old is now training while on holiday to remain in the best physical condition. He is eager to hit the ground running once playing for Manuel Pellegrini.

Real Betis are making Roca wait to leave Leeds as they cannot finalise the transfer until they create a space. It is the final hurdle preventing his return to Spain as Los Verdiblancos do not need to hold negotiations with the Whites. A clause in his contract will let him leave on loan.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Roca is waiting to secure his transfer to Real Betis from Leeds

Leeds inserted a clause into Roca’s contract following his £10m plus add-ons transfer from Bayern Munich in June 2022. It will let the Spaniard leave on loan without the Whites getting a single penny, providing that his temporary side covers the midfielder’s £64k-a-week wage.

Real Betis are ready to trigger the clause and cover Roca’s salary in full for the season to sign him on loan from Leeds. Los Verdiblancos have coveted the midfielder’s skill for a number of years. Estadio Benito Villamarin chiefs have tracked his case closely since he was at Bayern.

Now, Real Betis feel Leeds’ relegation to the Championship has created the perfect chance to secure Roca’s transfer. While he is waiting for Los Verdiblancos to make a space for him to join Pellegrini’s team. But the La Liga team must move soon for Roca to join their pre-season.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Roca was a key presence at Elland Road over the 22/23 season

Roca has not played in his native Spain since he left Espanyol for Bayern Munich in October 2020. The midfielder graduated from the Catalan club’s academy to play 121 senior fixtures before moving to Germany. Yet the Villafranca native only featured in 24 matches in Bavaria.

Leeds saw Roca return to his best after arriving in West Yorkshire last summer. Jesse Marsch even called the midfielder ‘incredible’ in August after helping to a 3-0 win over Chelsea. The game was Roca’s third of, eventually, 32 in the Premier League, in which he started 29 times.