Kevin Campbell predicts whether Sean Dyche is going to save Everton from relegation this season











Kevin Campbell has now made his prediction about whether Sean Dyche can keep Everton up this season.

Campbell was speaking on Sky Sports News (31/1 7:23pm) as the transfer deadline approached.

Sean Dyche was officially unveiled by Everton with just 36 hours left of the transfer window.

The Toffees were linked with numerous players in that time, but failed to get any deals done.

They had a bid accepted for Kamaldeen Sulemana, but he chose to join Southampton instead.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The likes of Michy Batshuayi, Nicolo Zaniolo and Kalvin Phillips were all linked, but none arrived at Goodison Park.

Everton could still bring in new players, with free agents allowed to move outside of the transfer window.

Andre Ayew is one such option, but he’s also been offered to Nottingham Forest.

Campbell has now had his say on whether Dyche can keep Everton up.

It’s going to be a tough task going into the second half of the season.

Campbell delivers verdict on Everton’s chances under Dyche

The Arsenal legend was asked about how he thought Everton would fare this season, and said: “I think he will [keep them up] and I particularly mention [Sean] Dyche and [Ian] Woan and [Steve] Stone.

“These guys have got major experience. I think they will galvanise the club.

“There is still a lot of talent in the Everton squad but they have to find goals from somewhere now.”

Sean Dyche’s sides have never been prolific in front of goal, and that’s a problem Everton have had all season.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Missing out on key attacking targets in January is unlikely to make his job any easier.

However, teams that are solid at the back rarely go down, and that’s what Dyche will be banking on.

He’s got some very good defenders and a talented goalkeeper in Jordan Pickford.

It will also help that he’s worked with a number of players in the squad already.

Campbell has backed Everton to stay up under Dyche.

His first game in charge against Arsenal will be the toughest test he could have asked for.

Show all