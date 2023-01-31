Everton transfer news: Kamaldeen Sulemana bid accepted, they face competition from Southampton











Everton have now had a £22m bid accepted for Stade Rennais forward Kamaldeen Sulemana.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, as the Toffees quickly run out of time to make things happen in the transfer window.

New manager Sean Dyche was finally confirmed by Everton yesterday.

He now has just one day to try and bring in any new signings.

He’ll be hoping work has been going on behind-the-scenes to make things happen at Goodison Park.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

The club have raised some necessary funds by selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United.

They almost immediately made an identical bid for Chelsea’ Conor Gallagher, although the player needs some convincing to make the move.

It may also depend on Chelsea’ pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, which looks set to go down to the wire.

However, Everton will now be encouraged that they’ve had a bid accepted for Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Unfortunately, they’re not the only club interested in the Ghanaian.



The Daily Mail state that, ‘Everton and Southampton have had £22million bids accepted for Rennes’ Kamaldeen Sulemana, with the Toffees also in negotiations to sign Andre Ayew on a free transfer.’

Sulemana is one of the best dribblers in Europe, and could Dyche’s attack some much impetus.

Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

The 20-year-old is reportedly desperate to leave Rennes, having fallen down the pecking order at the French club.

Sulemana is one of Europe’s most exciting young players, and has a huge amount of potential.

Everton have struggled to create many chances, and Sulemana could certainly solve that.

He’s not the most prolific goal scorer, but could link up brilliantly with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Now that Everton have had a bid accepted for Sulemana, it’s up to the club to agree personal terms.

