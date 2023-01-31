Nottingham Forest have now been offered Andrew Ayew, amid Everton claims











Nottingham Forest have become the latest club to be offered the chance to sign Ghana striker, Andrew Ayew.

According to Sky Sports this evening, Ayew will be offered to both Forest and Everton and his agent will come to the UK tomorrow to try and get a deal done. Ayew is a free agent, so there is no rush to get the deal done before the deadline.

Of course, Everton have been mentioned with Ayew all day. But as of tonight, reports suggest there is not a lot in the Toffees potentially being keen on the forward.

Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

Ayew, who has 113 caps for Ghana, has experience in England after playing 200 games for both Swansea and West Ham.

Now 33, the experienced striker is thought to be open to exploring a return to England.

TBR’s View: Ayew will do well to get Forest or Everton

This would be a big bonus for Ayew really. He’s hardly the most prolific striker going and you’d have to say, with Forest especially, that he doesn’t really improve the team.

It very much seems like his agent is just pushing for a move with a nice contract here. The PL is where the money is, so it makes sense from him.

Everton are most likely to take a punt. But even then, he’s hardly going to fire the Toffees to safety.