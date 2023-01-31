Everton Transfer News: Dyche asks Guardiola about Kalvin Phillips











Everton manager Sean Dyche is interested in bringing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips to the club before the deadline passes.

Phillips has struggled to make any sort of impact since moving to the club in the summer. After paying around £45m for his services, City fans expected to see the England man kick on.

However, he’s been unable to dislodged Rodri in the middle and Pep Guardiola conceded Phillips had even been overweight following the World Cup.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

And according to The Sun, Everton are now keen on signing him ahead of the deadline. It’s claimed City are, thus far, refusing to do business with the Toffees. However, Sean Dyche is desperate for new faces and is pushing for a loan deal.

Leeds, too, are also thought to be keen on taking the ‘phenomenal‘ Phillips back on loan. However, with so many new players arriving at Elland Road, the funds to do such a deal are likely to be tight.

TBR’s View: Kalvin Phillips is perfect for Everton

There are some midfielders in the league who are just perfect for a club like Everton and right now, Kalvin Phillips is that player.

Sean Dyche would get him ticking and he’d be integral in the Everton midfield. He was outstanding and influential at Leeds, so there’s no reason why he’d not do the same for the Toffees.