Everton explored move for Michy Batshuayi; but he's not keen

Everton looked at a potential deal for Michy Batshuayi as they continue to push for their first signing of the January transfer window, but The Athletic reports on their live transfer blog that the striker is happy to stay in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Toffees fans must be fearing the worst after a miserable month at Goodison Park. They are still awaiting their first signing of the window. And it must feel like every player linked with the Toffees is moving elsewhere.

Hopefully that changes before the deadline. However, one player who likes unlikely to make the switch is Batshuayi.

Everton explored Batshuayi move

The Athletic reports that Sean Dyche’s men explored a possible deal for the 29-year-old. He has enjoyed a superb season so far, with 15 goals in all competitions. He also has experience of playing in the Premier League with the likes of Chelsea and Crystal Palace. Frank Lampard once praised him for being ‘top-class‘.

Unfortunately for those who would welcome Batshuayi to Merseyside, he is happy to stay put. The Athletic claims that he would have only considered a move for a more stable project.

The problem Everton now face is that there is not a lot of time to bring in a number of signings. So anyone who looks close to joining will be aware that they could be the only addition before the deadline. And that will be a worry when Everton are enduring such a difficult season.

There is still time. But Everton fans must be extremely worried at this stage.