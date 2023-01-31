Everton interested in deadline day move for Nicolo Zaniolo











Everton are interested in Nicolo Zaniolo as the Toffees desperately attempt to end a miserable January transfer window on a high, according to a report from Calciomercato.

Toffees fans would have been hoping for an extremely busy day. Anthony Gordon was seemingly sold to give Sean Dyche the funds to make some last-minute improvements to his squad.

Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images

However, with the deadline looming, Everton are still awaiting their first signing of the window. And supporters have agonisingly had to watch players linked with a Goodison Park move join other clubs.

Everton eyeing Zaniolo

But there is still time – just about. And according to Calciomercato, Everton want Zaniolo. And should he leave, Roma will look to replace the 23-year-old with Davide Frattesi.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

It would be a surprise to see Zaniolo stay at Roma. He has endured a tough time in the Italian capital of late. And it has appeared that he may be on the move to the Premier League. In fact, Bournemouth had a £26 million bid accepted by Roma before talks fell through (via Daily Mail).

It is clearly not ideal at this stage. Anyone Everton bring in will look like a panic buy. But Zaniolo is an ‘incredible‘ talent on his day. And it is certainly better than nothing for the Toffees if they can go on and make a move.