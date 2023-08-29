‘We are working on it’: Beitar Jerusalem ‘confident’ in signing 25-year-old Celtic outcast; talks ongoing

With news that Albian Ajeti is in talks to leave Celtic this coming, Brendan Rodgers is clearly looking to move on players who are not part of his long-term plans before the deadline kicks in on Friday.

One other player that looks set to leave Glasgow this summer is Ismaila Soro. The Ivorian international is said to be close to signing for Beitar Jerusalem and according to reports in The Sun, the Israeli side is ‘confident’ of getting a deal over the line.

According to the report, Jerusalem manager, Yossi Abukasis, was asked about his pursuit of Soro after his team’s defeat to Hapoel Haifa at the weekend and he was coy in his reply.

Abukasis said [The Sun], “We are working on it.

“There are several candidates that I hope will not run away from us at the last second.

“I hope that at least three players will join in the coming days.”

Soro was another player who was bought by Neil Lennon in the summer of 2020 as Celtic tried to pursue the much-coveted ten-in-a-row.

And despite showing promise in his first season at the club, it quickly became apparent that he lacked the necessary quality to put a marker down on the Celtic first team.

He made 23 appearances in his first season at Celtic before being used sporadically by Ange Postecoglou in his second.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Soro was then loaned out to Portuguese side Arouca FC where he enjoyed a successful spell and helped the club qualify for the Europa League qualifying rounds through a 5th placed finish.

The 25-year-old clearly has no future at Celtic as he wasn’t involved in any of the preseason preparations which included the training camp in Portugal, the Japan Tour and the friendly against Wolves in Dublin.

Soro is at an age where he can, hopefully, pick up his career and move forward and it looks like that could be on the horizon if the talks with Beitar Jerusalem go well.

