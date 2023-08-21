Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has admitted he’s got a huge amount of respect for teammate Hugo Lloris.

Vicario was speaking to Football London off the back of a solid start to life at Tottenham.

After more than a decade, Spurs were looking for a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer.

Hugo Lloris had decided it was time to move on from North London after making nearly 450 appearances for the club.

Tottenham initially looked at David Raya at Brentford to become their new number one.

They were put off by his £40m asking price but may be wondering if they could have negotiated a similar deal to Arsenal who have signed him on loan.

In the end, they decided that a move for Guglielmo Vicario was the best option.

The Italian had a great season in Serie A with Empoli and Tottenham believed he was ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

Vicario has now been speaking about his Tottenham teammate Lloris and how impressed he’s been with the French World Cup winner.

Ange Postecoglou probably didn’t expect to have both keepers still on the books.

Despite still having the number one shirt, Lloris hasn’t even been on the bench so far this season.

Vicario praises Tottenham star Lloris

Asked about the experienced goalkeeper, Vicario said: “To work, I have to think about myself. I need to give a lot of respect to Hugo [Lloris].

“He is a great goalkeeper and has won such a lot. He is a star in this club and I just have respect for him and he is a big guy.

“I just have to concentrate on myself and do what the manager wants of me.”

The £13m goalkeeper is set to leave the club and has been offered a way out with Lazio interested.

However, he doesn’t appear to be keen on the move particularly as he might not be first choice at the Italian club.

Tottenham will hope Lloris does move on before deadline day now that Vicario has arrived.

Although Fraser Forster is currently injured, he’s a very capable second choice and won’t be demanding as Lloris when it comes to minutes.

It’s early days, but Vicario looks like a suitable successor to Tottenham’s previous club captain.