Spurs need to contribute to ‘fantastic’ player’s wages to now agree sale to Champions League club

Lazio are positive of reaching an agreement to sign Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur, but they are looking for Spurs to contribute to his wages this season.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which notes that the Serie A side are looking to hand the Frenchman a two-year contract.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It is looking increasingly likely that Hugo Lloris will spend the next stage of his career in Italy. Reports from Gianluca Di Marzio have suggested that Lazio are in talks to sign Lloris.

Lazio need Tottenham to contribute to Hugo Lloris’ wages

It makes no sense for Tottenham to keep the 36-year-old beyond this summer. They have signed Guglielmo Vicario. And even if the Italian is not yet the finished article, it would surely be a backward step to turn back to Lloris in the future.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Lazio are optimistic of signing Lloris. However, the report suggests that they are looking for Tottenham to contribute to his wages for this season – for what would be the final year of his Spurs contract.

Once they reach an agreement on the wage split, it seems that everything will be in place for Lloris to move to Rome.

Tottenham are not in the strongest position. It would be a big surprise if he played for Spurs again. And teams will know that.

He reportedly earns £100,000-a-week, according to Spotrac. So it will be beneficial for Tottenham to offload him, even if that means contributing to some of his wages.

Lloris has been a ‘fantastic‘ servant for Spurs. But clearly, the time has come for the goalkeeper to move on as he deserves to be playing regularly in the twilight of his career.

Clearly, Tottenham will still want to secure the best deal for them. But surely, they will not allow a deal to fall through at this late stage.