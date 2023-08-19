Wantaway Spurs ace ‘broke off talks’ with interested club despite agreement, looks set to stay for now

Tottenham are trying to offload some of their players and one of their squad has broken off talks despite an agreement being close.

According to L’Equipe, Tottenham veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ‘broke off talks’ with Champions League club Lazio.

Despite Spurs and Lazio reaching an agreement, the Frenchman was not happy. This was due to the fact that he was not guaranteed a number one spot.

The goalkeeper, who is now 36 years-old, wanted to be playing regular football as the number one, so it looks like he will have to move elsewhere.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris cancels move to Lazio

Despite the report from L’Equipe suggesting that Lloris is not a part of Spurs’ plan, the player does not seem in a rush to move.

It does make sense that Lloris doesn’t want to move to Lazio. With him towards the end of his career, it looks like he wants to be guaranteed football and this is fair enough.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, who didn’t name the goalkeeper in his squad for the first Premier League game of the season, it probably feels like it is for the best if the player was offloaded soon.

Lloris is one of the highest earners at the club as he picks up £100k-a-week. These wages could possibly be used on getting a first-team player signed this summer.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It has been a busy summer for the North London side. It definitely looks like there is a big rebuild going on and some of the players who have been there for years look set to depart.

Lloris has been a top player for Spurs and he definitely leaves the club as a fan favourite and possibly even a club legend.