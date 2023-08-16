Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Huge Lloris is now very close to joining Italian side Lazio and is now working to agree personal terms.

That’s according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio who shared the update on X.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Di Marzio already confirmed earlier that Spurs were willing to part ways with Lloris and has now followed the deal with this update.

Di Marzio said: “Hugo Lloris is now very close to joining Lazio from Spurs.

“Parties working to reach final agreement on personal terms.”

Whilst 36-year-old Lloris has had some real highs with Spurs over the years, there is the feeling that it’s time for him to move on.

Guglielmo Vicario has already arrived at the club this summer and seems to be new manager Ange Postecoglou’s number one.

Hugo Lloris wasn’t even on the bench for Spurs against Brentford on Sunday which should prove an exit is near.

Lloris has been a massive part of Tottenham over the last few years, but reports of him being very close to Lazio does feel timely.

The side are entering a new era and they want fresh ideas.

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Lloris will surely be disappointed to not win any honours with Spurs.

The keeper joined the North London side in 2012 and has seen a ton of changes during his 361 Premier League games.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

And in a summer in which Harry Kane has already left, Tottenham could be saying goodbye to two stalwarts of their club’s recent history.

Not too many will argue for a Lloris stay, but fans might be disappointed that he hasn’t departed with more success.

However, with Postecoglou now at the helm there is fresh optimism that Spurs can now push on and be competitive once again.

Fans will be buoyed by their opening performance away from home.

And with Hugo Lloris now close to signing for Lazio, Tottenham really will be entering their new era.