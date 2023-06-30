‘Foregone conclusion’ £40m player was going to join Tottenham, then doubts crept in – journalist

Tottenham were firmly on course to sign David Raya from Brentford before the doubts started to creep in.

Raya was the number one choice for Tottenham initially as they looked for a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris.

However, Spurs have instead signed Vicario from Empoli, with Raya now stuck with Brentford unless a big bid comes in from elsewhwere.

And speaking on the Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin YouTube channel, journalist Ben Jacobs has detailed why Tottenham moved on from Raya.

“With Raya it looked like a foregone conclusion but the price from Spurs perspective was just a little bit too high,” Jacobs said.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

“So much upheaval at Spurs, there were a few different opinions as I understand it within the hierarchy as to whether they wanted to just be bullish and go ahead and pay that price and get something done quickly or look at other options.

“Vicario has slightly different qualities, much more of a I would say, developing talent that may be has similar shot stopping qualities, very good with the feet, can play sweeper keeper but I think the difference between the two is maybe Raya is less of a risk, I would say. And the reason for that is not only the Premier League experience that he has got but slightly safer hands”

No time for uncertainty

if there is one thing Tottenham have learnt in recent years, it’s surely that they don’t go splashing money about on players they have doubts over.

So here, with Raya, it seems like they’ve made the right call in not spending £40m on a goalkeeper who not everyone quite bought into.

Raya is a solid stopper, we all know that. But Spurs had to get it right and with Vicario, they might have a gem who can be number one for years.

Realistically, Spurs fans won’t mind this decision.