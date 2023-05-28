Granit Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans amid claims he could leave this summer











Granit Xhaka has sent a message to Arsenal fans ahead of his expected exit from the club this summer.

He posted on Instagram ahead of their home match against Wolves this afternoon.

It has arguably been the most successful season of Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal career.

There have been plenty of ups and downs during his seven years at the club.

Many fans have gone from wanting him to leave to begging him to stay over the course of his time at The Emirates.

His role in Mikel Arteta’s system this season has got the very best out of the Swiss international.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s had his most prolific season in front of goal in his career, scoring five times and providing seven assists.

Xhaka looks certain to confirm his exit from Arsenal after today’s game.

He’s been linked with a move back to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen his most likely destination.

If today is the end of his Arsenal career, he’ll be hoping to end it on a high with another three points.

Xhaka sends message to Arsenal fans ahead of exit

On his Instagram story, Xhaka posted a picture letting fans know the details of this afternoon’s game.

At the bottom, it also included details of the trophies he’d won at the club – his two FA Cups and Community Shields.

In the centre, it simply said, ‘Thank you Gunners’.

Although this is in no way confirming his exit, he does look set to leave.

Journalist Charles Watts has said this week that Xhaka wanted the announcement on his departure made before the game.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

That hasn’t happened yet, but Xhaka’s Arsenal exit will likely be confirmed very quickly after full-time.

The Gunners look like they have big plans for the summer transfer window.

Declan Rice and Mason Mount have both been linked with moves and could replace the Swiss international.

They’ve got big shoes to fill given the brilliant season Xhaka has had this year.

