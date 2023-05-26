Fabrizio Romano shares what Chelsea's new plan as Arsenal and Man United eye Mason Mount











Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked with a move to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has now shared the latest.

The Gunners and Erik ten Hag’s side are both in the market for a new midfielder. It definitely is more of a priority for Arsenal than Manchester United, but they’re both keen to strengthen that area nevertheless.

Mount has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, and Romano claims on his YouTube channel that Chelsea want to take full advantage of Arsenal and Manchester United’s interest.

Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea want to start a bidding war between Arsenal and Manchester United for Mason Mount

Mason Mount is one of Chelsea’s best players and it is no surprise that clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all interested in his services.

The Englishman, still only 24, will soon enter the final year of his contract. Chelsea will have to sell him if he doesn’t agree to sign a new deal, and that plays into the hands of interested clubs.

However, we learned this week that the Blues have slapped an eye-watering £85 million price tag on Mount, which is £30 million less than what Manchester United are planning to bid.

Romano has now shared the latest on the situation and the journalist has revealed that Chelsea want to start a bidding war between Arsenal and the Red Devils to drive the price as high up as possible.

He said: “This is what they (Chelsea) want, they want to start a bidding war for Mason Mount.

“They want more than £80 million for Mason Mount. But he’s out of contract next summer and this is not an easy situation to handle because the expectation around the player is for the price tag to be different, to be less than £80m.

“But Chelsea are still there and they want important money to let Mason Mount go. For sure Manchester United are there, for sure Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested. What Chelsea hope is a bidding war.”

Arsenal target Mason Mount – Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View:

This complicates things, especially for Arsenal.

The Gunners have spent good money over the last two years, but the one thing they’ve refused to do is pay over the odds to sign any player. They’ll just walk away if the price is not right – just look at what happened with Mykhaylo Mudryk in January.

Manchester United, on the other hand, may well be a bit more willing to stretch their budget this summer, especially if their takeover goes through.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Mount in the coming weeks, but as Darren Bent said recently, no club should pay £80 million for a player with one year left on his contract.

