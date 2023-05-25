‘He wants it announced’: £13m Arsenal player wants a transfer sorted in the next 72 hours











Granit Xhaka wants his move to Bayer Leverkusen sorted before Arsenal’s final game of the season against Wolves.

That is according to Charles Watts who was speaking on his YouTube channel about the midfielder.

Watts claims that Xhaka is ready to move to Leverkusen, and that he wants this deal sorted out before the weekend.

Of course, it’s only 72 hours before Arsenal’s game against Wolves, so all parties are going to have to move quite quickly here if Xhaka’s wish is to be granted.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Xhaka wants move sorted

Watts shared what he knows about Xhaka.

“Granit Xhaka we know all about. He wants it announced before this game against Wolves on Sunday, it’s Thursday now and it still hasn’t happened. That’s not to say it won’t there are a couple of days to go, talks are ongoing with Leverkusen for about £13m for Granit Xhaka. I think it will happen, I will be surprised if it doesn’t, it’s not been finalised yet, it might be, it might be announced later today we’ll have to see. As of yet I am told it is ongoing and the clubs are in discussions over Granit Xhaka,” Watts said.

Understandable

It’s understandable that Xhaka wants his Arsenal future sorted before the final game of the season. After all, it will be nice for him to get the proper send off he deserves.

Indeed, if he heads into that game knowing that it is definitely his final match for Arsenal, he can say goodbye in his own way.

Xhaka has had a turbulent relationship with the Arsenal fanbase over the years, but there’s always been an underlying love and respect there, and it will be nice if everyone involved can bid farewell on Sunday with a win and a final goodbye.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Show all