'Phenomenal' player now ready to take a pay cut to leave Arsenal this summer











Granit Xhaka is reportedly ready to take a pay cut to leave Arsenal and join Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

That’s according to Kicker, who claim that Leverkusen have already reached an agreement with Xhaka over a move back to the Bundesliga.

Xhaka has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s side this season and it’s come as a surprise to see him linked with a move away from north London.

The 30-year-old has played a key role in what has been a brilliant campaign for Arsenal, despite falling short in the title race.

But Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Leverkusen are closing in on a deal to sign Xhaka ahead of the summer.

And it seems the Swiss international is willing to take a pay cut to leave Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Xhaka ready to take pay cut

Kicker reports Leverkusen have reached an agreement with Xhaka over a four-year contract.

The Bundesliga outfit have offered him a long-term deal to compensate for the lower salary he will receive.

The deal is yet to be officially signed but the move is ‘almost certain’ to happen.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal fans will probably be sad to see Xhaka go after he’s enjoyed his best season to date in north London.

His performances have been described as ‘phenomenal’ as he’s been key to Arsenal’s push for the title.

But with his contract set to expire next summer, it probably makes sense for Arsenal to move him on.

The Gunners will be desperate to close the gap on Manchester City and while selling Xhaka is ruthless given his form this season, it may be necessary.

