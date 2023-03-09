Gabriel Magalhaes impressed by Arsenal target Rafael Leao after Tottenham CL exit











Defender Gabriel Magalhaes has congratulated Arsenal target Rafael Leao for knocking Tottenham out of the Champions League.

It was a huge tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last night, but the performance from Spurs didn’t live up to the occasion.

After the match, Rafael Leao posted on Instagram to celebrate AC Milan’s progression to the quarter-finals.

After being such a handful in the first leg, Leao didn’t quite have the same impact away from home.

He was played in a much narrower role for a lot of game, feeding off knock downs from Olivier Giroud as Milan went direct.

Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

However, he struggled to get the ball under control and cut a frustrated figure at times.

When in possession, Leao caused Tottenham lots of problems, and it’s no surprise Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes was impressed.

The Gunners are one of a number of Premier League sides interested in signing Leao.

They could have to fend off interest from Liverpool and Newcastle as drawn out negotiations over his contract continue.

Gabriel loved Arsenal target Leao’s performance against Tottenham

The Portuguese took to Instagram after the game to post a number of pictures from the match with the caption, “Nothing is impossible”.

Gabriel was clearly impressed with the 23-year-old, and replied: “Leaoooo, crackito”, which means ‘Little baller’.

Gabriel Magalhaes impressed by Arsenal target Rafael Leao after Tottenham win. Cr. (iamrafaeleao93) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The pair briefly played together at Lille as youngsters before Leao made the move to AC Milan.

Mikel Arteta may be hoping Gabriel can help convince Leao to join Arsenal after his latest performance against Tottenham.

The Gunners have some fantastic wingers already in their squad, and it would be hard to displace Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka in the team.

However, Leao is one of the most effective, direct forwards in Europe right now, and is so hard to stop when he gets going.

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Leao appears to be keeping an eye on what’s going on at The Emirates as well.

The Portuguese reacted to a video of Bukayo Saka on Twitter recently, and may get the chance to play alongside him soon.

The 23-year-old’s future is set to be decided this summer, with AC Milan keen to extend his contract.

If he doesn’t, a bidding war between a number of Premier League sides may end up breaking out.

