Gabriel Magalhaes reacts to Rafael Leao's performance against Tottenham yesterday
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was seriously impressed with Rafael Leao after his performance against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.
The Champions League knockout stages kicked off last night, with Spurs travelling to the San Siro to face AC Milan.
Leao took to Instagram after the match to celebrate his side’s narrow 1-0 win.
The Portuguese winger was one of the stars of the show, bamboozling Emerson Royal with his quick feet all game.
Tottenham went behind within the first five minutes courtesy of a Brahim Diaz goal.
Fraser Forster nearly made the save of the season to deny Brahim, but the attacker managed to head home the rebound.
All eyes were on Rafael Leao last night though, as he didn’t even seem to break a sweat when in possession.
He successfully completed eight of this 10 dribbles last night, with Emerson and Dejan Kulusevski struggling to get near him.
Gabriel and Leao briefly played together at Lille, and now the Brazilian was very pleased to see him play so well against Tottenham.
Gabriel pleased for Leao after Tottenham performance
The Portuguese took to Instagram at full-time and posted a picture of him celebrating their goal, and holding a player of the match trophy.
Leao hinted that the tie isn’t over yet with his caption, simply saying, “1/2”, alongside the colours of AC Milan.
Gabriel was over the moon with Leao’s performance against Tottenham, replying, “Leaoooooooooo” and some fire emojis.
If some reports are to be believed, the pair could end up being teammates next season.
Arsenal were linked with a move for the 23-year-old in January amid uncertainty over his future.
Leao’s contract expires in 2024, and so far, negotiations have been protracted and very public.
Antonio Conte raved about Leao’s performance last night, and will need to find a solution to stop him before the second leg.
New signing Pedro Porro may be ready for European action by then, and Leao will prove to be a very difficult test.
After being criticised on his debut, thwarting Leao in the second leg would be the perfect response.
