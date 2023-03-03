Arsenal target Rafael Leao reacts to video of Bukayo Saka on Twitter











Reported Arsenal target Rafael Leao reacted to a video of Gunners star Bukayo Saka from the All or Nothing Amazon documentary on Twitter yesterday.

The AC Milan forward is one of the most talented players in Italy at the moment. He is a phenomenal footballer, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets a big move away from the San Siro.

Arsenal and a number of other Premier League sides have been linked with a move to sign Leao, and the Portugal international has now raised the excitement levels among Gunners supporters with a tweet.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Arsenal target Rafael Leao reacts to a video of Bukayo Saka on Twitter

Back in the summer of 2021, after England lost the final of the Euros to Italy, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was subjected to vile abuse on social media.

The Gunners number seven and Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford missed their penalties in the shootout, which cost the Three Lions.

Saka and co received the support of the world after they were abused on social media. The youngster was welcomed back at Arsenal with a wall of handwritten letters from fans – one, in particular, was highlighted in the Amazon All or Nothing documentary last year.

A young boy named Teddy sent Saka a letter and his pocket money to show him support during that difficult period. The Arsenal man decided to surprise him by meeting him at the Emirates Stadium.

That made young Teddy’s day, and Rafael Leao, who saw that video on Twitter yesterday, appeared to get a bit emotional. The AC Milan star quoted the tweet and reacted to it with emojis.

Leao likes Arsenal

Leao has the potential to become a superstar in the coming years.

The AC Milan star, branded as an ‘electric’ forward, admitted a couple of months ago that he wants to play in the Premier League one day. He even named Arsenal as the team he likes.

The Daily Mail reported back in January that Leao has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but claimed that ‘Arsenal could now swoop in’ to sign the £79 million-rated forward.

Leao will enter the final year of his contract at Milan this summer. The Italian giants are desperate to keep him, but if Arsenal could somehow lure him in, he would be a sensational signing for them.

Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Show all