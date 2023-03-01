Journalist claims Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Rafael Leao











Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao, according to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato.

Eddie Howe’s men are coming off the back of a heartbreaking League Cup final defeat to Manchester United and will now be aiming to maintain their push for a top-four finish.

The Magpies have already bolstered their attacking options by bringing in Anthony Gordon from Everton in January.

But as Newcastle bid to compete right at the top end of the table in the coming seasons, they will undoubtedly have one eye on the summer transfer window.

And it seems that they have been offered the chance to sign Leao – but he won’t come cheap.

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Newcastle offered Leao

Venerato provided an update on Leao’s future at Milan on 1Station Radio, as relayed by Calcio Napoli.

The Portuguese winger’s current deal with the Rossoneri is set to run until 2024 and while he is keen to remain in Milan, his renewal is proving to be difficult.

“Every day could be the good one, both for goodbye and for renewal,” Venerato said. “The player has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain in the Rossoneri. However, it is difficult to materialise.

“There are two main obstacles. The first is represented by the penalty to be recognised to Sporting [his former club], which is around 16 and a half million [euros], to which taxes should then be added in case of payment managed by the Rossoneri company.

“The further problem is represented by the [release] clause, which the player would like to reduce.

“The Portuguese’s attorney has offered the boy to various top European clubs, including PSG, Newcastle United and [Manchester] City. The auction base will be €90 million [around £79 million], as the club will not want to be found unprepared.”

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Lauded as an ‘incredible’ player by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Leao has been a standout performer in Stefano Pioli’s over the past couple of seasons.

Signing the 23-year-old would certainly be a huge statement of intent from Newcaslte, but they will face stiff competition for his signature.

If Howe’s side can secure their place in the Champions League next season, it could go a long way to helping them attract players like Leao.

