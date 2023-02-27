Liverpool eyeing swap deal for 'incredible' AC Milan star Rafael Leao











Calciomercato reports that Liverpool are eyeing a swap deal to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao – a player who Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has labelled ‘incredible’.

Liverpool will undoubtedly be looking to re-shape Jurgen Klopp’s squad over the summer after a disappointing campaign so far.

The Reds have already moved to bring in the likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo over the past year to bolster Klopp’s attacking options.

Of course, Liverpool lost one of their key players in Sadio Mane over the summer and while they have replaced him with three options capable of playing off the left-hand side, they are seemingly eyeing a move for Leao.

Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool want Leao swap deal

CMW reports that Liverpool are considering offering Luis Diaz in a swap deal for Leao this summer.

The outlet notes that Leao currently has a release clause worth around £105 million and Milan are keen to receive a cash deal for the Portuguese star.

The Reds could try to drive his price down by offering Diaz in exchange after the arrival of Gakpo in January, but the Rossoneri’s position on a cash-only deal is ‘clear’.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Diaz is set to return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines over the coming weeks and while Leao is a brilliant player, it seems unlikely that Liverpool will give up the Colombian just a year after signing him.

Leao has been labelled an ‘incredible’ player by Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and with his contract set to run until the end of next season, clubs will undoubtedly be monitoring his situation.

There’s no denying that Leao would be a brilliant option for Liverpool and the 23-year-old has been a standout performer for Stefan Pioli’s men over the past couple of seasons.

But Liverpool seem well-stocked in terms of their attacking options and they may have more pressing concerns when it comes to their midfield.

