Gabri Veiga named one of the best young players in the world, he reportedly wants to join Arsenal











Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga has been named one of the best youngsters in the world, after admitting he wants to join Arsenal.

The list compiled by ESPN has ranked Veiga as the 24th best young player in world football right now.

Gabri Veiga is in fine company, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka also included.

The young midfielder has enjoyed a real breakout season in La Liga, making 25 appearances already.

His nine goals make him one of the highest scoring midfielders in Europe this campaign.

Veiga typically drifts inside from the right-hand side, before popping up in dangerous areas in the final third.

Despite his relative inexperience, Veiga could already be on his way out of Spain this summer.

He’s been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham.

However, Veiga has already reportedly admitted he wants to join Arsenal, and the youngster may get this wish.

The Gunners have been scouting him, and Celta Vigo’s president has suggested he may be powerless to resist an approach from Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal target Veiga named one of world’s best youngsters

The ESPN list suggests that Veiga’s main strengths lie in his ability to find space and his long-range shooting.

He’s a smart passer and dribbler, and importantly in the modern game, works extremely hard out of possession.

ESPN suggest he can still work on the accuracy of his passing in the attacking areas, but that will come with age.

If the ‘amazing’ midfielder did move to Arsenal, he’d be among some of the best youngsters in the world right now.

Mikel Arteta has proved he can successfully coach players with plenty of potential and get the best out of them.

In Martin Odegaard, he would also have a brilliant mentor in working on those cutting-edge balls in attacking areas.

Veiga is going to be hot property in the summer if Celta Vigo decide to cash in while there’s plenty of hype around the 20-year-old.

Arsenal will be hoping they can win the race to sign the young Spaniard.

