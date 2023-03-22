Liverpool have now watched ‘amazing’ midfielder Arsenal like, his asking price is about to soar











Liverpool have now watched Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga as interest increases in the young midfielder.

A report from Football Transfers has given the lowdown on Liverpool’s potential business in the transfer market.

It’s no surprise how many reports are coming out in the run-up to the summer transfer window about Liverpool’s search for new midfielders.

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is the name being most heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

Club legends believe it’s only a matter of time until he joins the club.

However, with Real Madrid and Manchester City lurking, nothing is likely to be confirmed for some time.

It means Liverpool are having to look at plenty of other potential targets to bring in instead of, or possibly alongside, the Englishman.

One of those is Gabri Veiga, who Liverpool have watched recently as he continues to light up La Liga.

The ‘amazing’ midfielder is being linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal.

Unfortunately, it could soon become a lot harder to sign the Celta Vigo star.

Liverpool have watched Celta Vigo youngster Veiga

The report from Football Transfers states that, ‘Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga has been looked at for a while but the Spaniard will likely sign fresh terms and see his release clause rise from €40m, which it is set at currently.’

Any new contract is likely to make Veiga a very expensive option going into the summer.

Although a player of his quality is unlikely to stay at Celta Vigo forever, a new deal may guarantee he spends at least 12 more months at the club.

He made his league debut just after his 18th birthday, and was a bit-part player in his first two senior seasons.

However, in this campaign he’s become a key part of Celta Vigo’s squad, starting every game since the World Cup.

He can play either in behind the striker or as a deeper midfielder, and has a brilliant eye for goal.

Liverpool may have watched Veiga when he scored either of the braces he’s scored since the start of February.

If they did, it may explain why they’ve stepped up their interest in the 20-year-old.

Fighting off competition from elsewhere, and hoping he doesn’t sign a new contract, could end up being very important for Liverpool.

