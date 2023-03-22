Newcastle eyeing up 'bargain' midfield signing











Newcastle United are willing to pay the release clause to sign midfielder Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo this summer.

The Magpies would need to find 40 million euros (£35 million) to land the wonderkid and have decided that is a ‘bargain’.

That is according to Spanish outlet AS, who report that plenty of other clubs are interested, including Real Madrid and Arsenal.

They say that the European champions do not want to pay the full asking price though, and are looking at ways around it via a part-swap deal.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Newcastle reportedly willing to pay Gabri Veiga release clause

Manchester rivals City and United are also sniffing around the Spaniard as they look to improve their midfields this summer.

One potential chain of events is that Scott McTominay joins Newcastle, and Veiga makes the move to Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen.

Newcastle did not get a specialist central midfielder in the January window, and that is an area they need to strengthen during the summer.

Football Espana recently wrote an in-depth analysis about the Celta gem, asking whether he is the next breakout star in la Liga.

They also noted how he has ‘outshone’ Jude Bellingham and Pedri in terms of goals scored this season.

‘Bellingham and Pedri are undoubtedly two of the best talents in world football,’ they wrote.

‘But they are being outshone by another exciting young midfielder who has gone under the radar in La Liga for much of the season.

‘Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga is having a seriously impressive breakthrough season in senior football.