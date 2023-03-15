Tottenham have scouted Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga











Tottenham Hotspur have sent scouts to watch Gabri Veiga, with 90min reporting that he is set to leave Celta Vigo in the summer.

Veiga has enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Celta. The 20-year-old has scored eight goals from midfield. And it would appear that many of Europe’s heavyweights are chasing his signature.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

90min reports that Real Madrid and Barcelona both want the youngster. And he is likely to stay in La Liga beyond this season. But there is interest from the Premier League.

90min names eight clubs in England who have their eye on Veiga, with Tottenham amongst those to have sent scouts to watch him this season.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Meanwhile, there is also interest from clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle.

He is set to leave with a release clause in his contract allowing him to move on for just £35 million. But it seems that a move abroad is looking less likely at this stage.

Tottenham are certainly one side who could probably do with a few more goals from midfield. Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have nine between them this term. But they are two of just four players to have scored more than two league goals this season.

A report from the Guardian noted that he is not a typical Spanish midfielder in many ways. But Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola said that he is very ‘intelligent‘. Meanwhile, his own coach, Carlos Carvalhal said that he had seen very few players like him in his coaching career.

Clearly, it is going to be a huge ask for any of his admirers to win the race. But the release clause does leave the door open for a club such as Tottenham.