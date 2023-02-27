Fabrizio Romano shares Gabriel Veiga update, amid reports Arsenal and Manchester United want him











Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about young Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, amid reports Arsenal and Manchester United are keen.

Veiga is emerging as one of the top young talents in Spain right now. Reports over the weekend had claimed his performances and potential had got both Arsenal and United interested.

The midfielder, who has been praised for being ‘intelligent’ and ‘very strong’ is impressing with Celta. Links to big clubs are obvious, given his talent.

However, writing for CaughtOffside this morning, Fabrizio Romano claims that at the moment, Veiga is not worth thinking about for Arsenal just yet.

“Some Arsenal fans have asked me about links with Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga. However, I think it’s way too early before linking him with big clubs like this. I’m told four or five top clubs scouts are monitoring him as Veiga is a top talent and he’s doing great in La Liga, but it’s something for the future, not present,” Romano said.

Mikel Arteta keeps a keen eye on the Spanish market. Veiga, being one of the top young players, was always likely to be linked to the Gunners.

It seems though, for now anyway, that Veiga is one to keep an eye on, rather than be excited about.

TBR’s View: Expected Veiga’s name to appear again

Arsenal will be linked with loads of players between now and the summer. They are open to strengthening the squad and with that will come obvious links.

Veiga is certainly a player Arsenal can be keeping tabs on. He’s one of Spain’s top young players and there’s no reason why the Gunners wouldn’t be watching.

Arsenal have invested in their future in recent windows. But this summer might be more about getting finished articles signed, rather than players who will need years to develop.

