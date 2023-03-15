£35m La Liga midfielder is dreaming about joining Arsenal











Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been linked with a move to sign Gabri Veiga recently, but the Celta Vigo sensation dreams of joining only one of those three clubs.

The 20-year-old, who is naturally an attacking midfielder, is having a fine campaign in Spain. He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 17 starts, and he is attracting interest from numerous clubs across Europe.

Spanish journalist Manu Sainz has shared the latest on his situation.

Manchester United and Real Madrid target Gabri Veiga dreams of joining Arsenal

Reports from Spain revealed at the end of last month that Arsenal and Manchester United are both keen to sign Veiga this summer.

European champions Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in the 20-year-old, with Cadena SER claiming Carlo Ancelotti could make a player-plus-cash offer to sign him.

Veiga, who still has over three years left on his contract, is protected by a £35 million release clause.

That’s not a lot of money for clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United, but Sainz has revealed that the player’s dream is not to play for either of those two clubs.

The journalist claimed on Diario AS’ show on Twitch that Veiga ‘dreams’ of playing for Arsenal. The Gunners are apparently his favourite club outside of Spain, and that is good news for the North Londoners.

Veiga has been hailed as a player with ‘amazing‘ ability by Spanish newspaper Sport.

TBR View:

Mikel Arteta has well and truly transformed Arsenal this season.

The Gunners have always been a popular club in Europe, but things have been pretty dull over the last few years. However, Arsenal are the best team in England at the moment, and the football they play is attractive to everyone.

Veiga, who is an attack-minded player, would love to fit in at Arsenal – a club that has proven in recent years that they will give young players an opportunity at the top level.

However, whether Arsenal really want Veiga this summer remains to be seen considering that they already have Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe in the same position.

