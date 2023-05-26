Fabrizio Romano shares what he's heard about Ruben Amorim and Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur’s hunt for a new manager continues, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on one of Daniel Levy’s targets, Ruben Amorim.

It looked almost certain that Arne Slot was going to be the next Tottenham manager. After nearly two months of searching for Antonio Conte’s replacement, Levy seemed to have found his man, but that didn’t work out. The Dutchman decided to stay at Feyenoord.

Now, Tottenham need to find a new candidate again, and Amorim has been linked. Romano, however, has some bad news on that front.

Tottenham manager target Ruben Amorim – Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham manager target Ruben Amorim will stay at Sporting Lisbon

After it was confirmed that Slot is no longer an option for Tottenham, rumours about other potential candidates began surfacing on the internet.

The likes of Luis Enrique, Roberto De Zerbi and even Julian Nagelsmann again surfaced, while Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers are also said to be in contention.

One of the most popular names, however, has been Ruben Amorim, who has been linked with the Tottenham job for a long time now. He would be a great option, but Romano’s sources say he’s not leaving Sporting this summer.

The journalist said in a video on his YouTube channel: “There are options remaining on the list, it was not only Arne Slot, Arne Slot was the front runner.

“But, options like Luis Enrique and Ange Postecoglou are remaining on the list.

“Ruben Amorim is also appreciated but sources believe he’s going to stay at Sporting. So not an easy one again for Tottenham.”

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

TBR View:

If Romano’s right, that’s another exciting young manager out of the race for the Tottenham job.

Spurs really are in a mess now, aren’t they? Every manager they’re going after seems to be rejecting them, and at this rate, they’ll enter the summer transfer window without a new head coach.

That will hugely impact Tottenham’s plans for next season, and Daniel Levy can only blame himself for what has happened at Spurs over the last two months.

With Amorim out of the picture, it will be interesting to see who Levy will go after now.

Photo by Angel Martinez – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

