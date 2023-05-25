Report: Tottenham sources have hinted at exciting potential manager U-turn at N17











The Tottenham Hotspur manager search has now passed the 60-day mark as Spurs continue to look for Antonio Conte’s replacement.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Tottenham reins, with several apparent frontrunners suddenly dropping out of contention.

Julian Nagelsmann was the first big name to go from heavily linked to a non-starter. Reports suddenly emerged saying Spurs were never after him in the first place.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Obviously there were conflicting reports doing the rounds, with some saying Tottenham had been in talks with the German.

Nonetheless, that put an end to the speculation, so that was that.

Next up there was Arne Slot, and that looked like a really promising lead. Right until he announced he was staying put at Feyenoord.

Now, the Daily Mail has claimed that Tottenham may be considering a U-turn which could well excite and exasperate Spurs fans in equal measures.

‘Intriguingly, sources on Thursday indicated Tottenham retain a tentative interest in Julian Nagelsmann,’ said the report.

‘A coach the club insisted they weren’t pursuing just two weeks ago.’

Our view

Obviously this is exciting news at first glance. Nagelsmann is a top manager and would no doubt be an amazing fit for Spurs.

The Daily Mail previously reported that the 35-year-old was not convinced by the club’s plans for the summer and opted not to go further.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Depending on which reports you go by, either Spurs are plotting a U-turn or they’re potentially considering a new charm offensive for Nagelsmann.

Either way, it’s quite optimistic which is nice to see. And obviously we’re still only in May, so time is still very much on Tottenham’s side to get their house in order.