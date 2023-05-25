Report: Tottenham have 47-year-old manager as their back-up choice if Brendan Rodgers rejects their offer











Brendan Rodgers has reportedly been offered the Totttenham job.

That is according to Football Transfers who report that the Northern Irishman has been made a formal offer.

However, as we’ve seen in recent weeks, it’s not easy for Spurs to land any of their top targets.

Indeed, after being rejected by the likes of Vincent Kompany, Xabi Alonso, Arne Slot and Julian Nagelsmann, you really can’t bank on Rodgers taking the Tottenham job after this offer.

Luckily, Tottenham seem to be prepared with a Plan B in the shape of Graham Potter.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The 47-year-old manager is, according to Football Transfers, Spurs’ backup choice if Rodgers rejects them.

Of course, if Rodgers has actually been offered the job, there’s a big chance that he’ll say yes.

With all due respect, Rodgers isn’t exactly the most in-demand manager in world football right now, and if he gets the chance to manage a club the size of Tottenham Hotspur, you have to imagine that he’d be biting your hand off for that opportunity.

He’s just had a torrid season at Leicester, and his stock has taken a hit since that point.

The reality is that Rodgers isn’t waiting for a phone call from PSG, Real Madrid or any other elite club who could be looking for a manager, so he may well be receptive to Spurs’ offer.

However, he’s known to have a bit of a thorny relationship with Daniel Levy, so he could turn down Tottenham, and if that happens, Potter will be very much in the frame to get the job.

As ever, Spurs’ hunt for a new manager is incredibly hard to predict, but don’t be shocked if either of these two British managers end up in the Spurs dugout.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Show all