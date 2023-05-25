Report: 'Unbelievable' manager linked to Tottenham is now favourite for Napoli job











Tottenham are still on the hunt for a new manager to takeover at the club this summer.

Spurs have now been dealt another blow as Luis Enrique is now a favourite for the job at Napoli.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli, despite winning Serie A, are looking like they will part ways with Luciano Spaletti and have their sights set on Luis Enrique.

The owner of the Italian club now reportedly wants to win the Champions League and he believes Enrique is the right man the lead the team.

Tottenham have been linked with the former Barcelona manager for months. They looked like they would be appointing Arne Slot but he’s now staying at Feyenoord.

(Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham target Luis Enrique favourite for Napoli job

It has not been a good few weeks for the North London side.

It first looked like Julian Nagelsmann was the favourite for the job, then reports stated this was not the case. The same has now reportedly happened with Arne Slot and Spurs are back to square one.

Luis Enrique, who has been hailed as an ‘unbelievable‘ manager, would no doubt be a great option for Spurs. The Spaniard has won five trophies, including the Champions League.

Enrique was also given the World’s Best Club Coach award in the 2014/15 season. This shows the quality he possesses as a manager.

The issue is that Napoli will now be a very hard team to compete with for such a good manager.

They won the Serie A and will be in the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Spurs will either finish seventh or eighth in the Premier League, and will play in the Europa Conference League at best.

This news will no doubt be another big blow for Daniel Levy, who already has a lot of pressure on him to make the next managerial appointment a perfect one.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)