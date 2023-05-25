‘Potentially of interest’: Sky journalist says Spurs could now go for 43-year-old PL manager











Tottenham Hotspur are still on the hunt for a new manager and after talks with Arne Slot broke down, speculation has, once again, kicked up on all fronts about who could be the next Spurs manager.

Well, according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett, there are a number of runners and riders in the mix and there are a few familiar names here.

Indeed, Luis Enrique is, once again, being touted as an option, as are Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers.

However, perhaps the most intriguing name that Dorsett mentions is Roberto De Zerbi.

Indeed, the Sky journalist says that De Zerbi is potentially of interest to Tottenham after his remarkable Premier League campaign with Brighton.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

De Zerbi of interest

The journalist shared what he knows about De Zerbi.

“Which other names are they now looking at? Well, we know that Ange Postecoglou of Celtic has been on their list, Roberto De Zerbi who we have just seen doing such a brilliant job at Brighton he is potentially of interest to Spurs as well as is Marco Silva at Fulham. They are also looking at a few out of work managers including Luis Enrique of course, and they’ve long tracked the progress of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers,” Dorsett said.

Great option

De Zerbi is a fantastic manager, and if Spurs can get hold of him, he would be a great option.

However, as we’ve seen already throughout this process, hiring a manager who is currently happy at their club is not an easy task.

De Zerbi is doing brilliantly at Brighton, and he’s genuinely loving life on the south coast, so why would he swap that for a more pressurised job at a club that is being run in quite a shoddy fashion.

Spurs may find it quite difficult to go out and hire De Zerbi.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Show all