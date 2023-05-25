Report: After Slot snub, Tottenham are still thinking about hiring 'one of the best managers in the world'











Arne Slot will not be the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, and now, Spurs are, once again, looking into other options.

We’ve heard so many names in recent weeks linked with Tottenham, but it’s hard to know who the runners and riders are in this race as so much has changed over the past fortnight or so.

Indeed, the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Slot and Mauricio Pochettino are no longer in the running, but according to both The Mail and 90Min, Ruben Amorim is still in the mix to replace Antonio Conte in north London.

Described as ‘one of the best managers in the world’ Amorim is a fantastic young coach who has forged quite a reputation for himself at Sporting.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

He won the league title back in 2021 while losing just one league game, and he helped develop some of the Premier League’s most exciting players such as Joao Palhinha and Matheus Nunes.

The 38-year-old is a young manager with bundles of fresh ideas, and we can’t help but think that he’d be a great fit for Tottenham.

With that being said, Spurs may still face an uphill battle when it comes to hiring Amorim.

The Portuguese gaffer is very settled at Sporting, just as Slot was at Feyenoord, and Sporting apparently don’t think he’ll be leaving this summer.

However, as we all know, when a big club comes calling, it’s hard to turn them down. However, in the same breath, it’s been remarkably easy for some managers at this sort of level to reject Spurs in recent weeks.

Tottenham need to get their acts together and find themselves a new head coach soon, and after being rejected by Slot, Amorim could be the next gaffer they go for.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

