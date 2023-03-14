Fabio Paratici yet to hold formal talks with Harry Kane over new Tottenham contract











Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici has yet to hold formal talks with Harry Kane over a new contract.

A report from Football London has shared the latest update on Harry Kane’s future at the club.

The 29-year-old will be down to the final year of his contract in the summer.

It means that if Kane doesn’t sign a new deal, teams outside of England will be allowed to approach the forward in January.

The idea of allowing Harry Kane to leave Tottenham for free will send shivers down Spurs fans spines.

Daniel Levy has no plans to sell the ‘brilliant’ forward, and will want his future decided quickly.

Fabio Paratici is likely to make it a priority to keep Kane and Tottenham, but hasn’t acted yet.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

He’s also got the future of Antonio Conte to deal with, with talks planned for next month.

Whether the pair stay in north London or not will have huge implications for the club going forward.

Paratici yet to hold formal talks with Tottenham star Kane

The report from Football London states that, ‘football.london understands that while Tottenham’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici has spoken to Kane’s camp on a couple of occasions regarding plans to sit down to discuss a new deal in the near future, the club have as of yet not entered into any formal discussions over a new contract for the England captain.’

Harry Kane may want to wait to see who is in charge of the club next season before deciding on his own future.

Darren Bent has suggested that if Mauricio Pochettino is brought back, that could be enough to convince Kane to stay.

The Sunday Mirror reported that the chances of Kane signing a new deal right now are non-existent.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United are interested in Kane, and have reportedly already contacted his representatives.

However, that move likely hinges on Spurs not qualifying for the Champions League.

Paratici will hope to start formal talks with Kane soon with the intention of keeping him at Tottenham.

Seeing the club’s all-time top goal scorer in a shirt that isn’t a Tottenham or England one sounds like a very bizarre concept.

If Spurs don’t get their business right this summer, it could end up being a very real possibility.

Show all