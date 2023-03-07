Ally McCoist can see Tottenham selling Harry Kane to Manchester United this summer











Ally McCoist has now said that Tottenham Hotspur could end up selling Harry Kane this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (7/3 7:13am), McCoist was discussing the record goalscorer’s future.

A report from The Sun has now suggested that Manchester United think they can sign Harry Kane.

If Spurs miss out on the Champions League next season, Erik ten Hag’s side are confident they can bring him in.

Spurs are currently fourth in the Premier League, although Liverpool are quickly chasing them down.

Tottenham could still win the Champions League to guarantee qualification, but will need to overturn a first-leg defeat to AC Milan on Wednesday.

Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The 29-year-old has achieved huge personal milestones, but silverware still eludes him.

His potential suitors Manchester United ended their, albeit much shorter, trophy drought last weekend.

They were then humbled at the hands of rivals Liverpool, but Ally McCoist still sees Kane potentially leaving Tottenham this summer.

His contract is slowly running down, and the thought of Kane leaving on a free transfer will terrify Daniel Levy.

If Kane decides against signing a new deal, he may force his hand in the upcoming transfer window.

McCoist says Tottenham may have to sell Kane

Speaking on TalkSPORT about the England captain’s future, McCoist said: “You would have to say, he’s got 18 months on his contract, straight away, you’re giving Daniel Levy a big decision to make.

“He can’t let him get down to his final 12 months. That would be absolute madness in a business sense.

“Letting somebody he could potentially get £80m-90m for go for nothing in another 12 months, so that isn’t going to happen.

“From Spurs point of view, you would probably rather he go somewhere else in Europe rather than an opponent at home.

“It just makes sense to me [Manchester] United. I hear what you’re saying that they will have options, but I can see him playing there.”

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

The ‘brilliant’ forward is already one of the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen.

He recently broke Jimmy Greaves’s scoring record at Spurs, and is quickly closing in on Alan Shearer’s tally.

Whether he would reach that number faster at Old Trafford rather than the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is up for debate.

He clearly loves the club, but may be running out of chances to experience playing at the highest level elsewhere.

McCoist has made his prediction that Harry Kane could leave Tottenham this summer.

It would be incredibly difficult for Spurs fans to see him playing in any other shirt, especially in the Premier League.

