Manchester United think they will sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer if Spurs fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim that the Red Devils, through a third party, have made contact with the England captain’s representatives about a move at the end of this campaign.

Kane will enter the final year of his Tottenham contract this summer.

Manchester United are confident about signing Harry Kane from Tottenham

As we head towards the business end of every season, rumours around Kane’s future grow stronger.

The Englishman is one of the best strikers in the world. He has scored 20 times for Spurs in all competitions this season, and without him, they would probably be outside the top eight.

Kane, branded as a ‘devastating’ striker by Gary Neville, will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and he’s being urged by many to leave Tottenham in order to win some silverware elsewhere.

Manchester United have been tipped as a potential destination, and if the report is to be believed, Erik ten Hag’s side have already started working on a deal.

The Old Trafford club have apparently made contact with Kane’s camp through a third party and they’ve received an encouraging response about a transfer.

The report claims the Red Devils are now confident of signing the Tottenham star this summer, especially if Spurs finish outside the top four. That is a very real possibility as things stand.

TBR View:

Tottenham fans have every reason to be worried.

Spurs are still fourth in the Premier League, but Liverpool are just three points behind them now and Jurgen Klopp’s side have a game in hand over the North Londoners. To make things worse, Newcastle are just four points behind and they have two games in hand.

There is a very real possibility that Spurs will drop out of the top four this season, and if Antonio Conte leaves the club in the summer too, there’s every chance Kane will want to go as well.

Manchester United, despite their 7-0 hammering at the weekend, are on the up. They’ve already won a trophy this season, and that could convince Kane to make the move this summer to end his long wait of getting his hands on some silverware.

