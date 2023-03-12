Chances of Harry Kane signing new Spurs contract now non-existent











The chances of Harry Kane agreeing a new contract to stay at Tottenham Hotspur beyond 2024 are now described as non-existent by the Sunday Mirror (12/3; page 71).

Kane’s future is going to be a key talking point at Tottenham over the next few months. Spurs’ campaign has fallen apart somewhat in recent weeks. And they now only have a top-four spot to fight for.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Of course, there is a question mark over Antonio Conte. But it also appears that keeping Kane is going to be right at the top of the agenda for Daniel Levy in the summer.

Kane signing new contract looking unlikely

The Sunday Mirror (12/3; page 71) reports that his contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires in 2024. And talks are planned for the end of the campaign.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Interestingly, it seems that Spurs are set for disappointment, as things stand. The report describes the chances of Kane signing an extension as non-existent.

TBR View: All bets are surely off

Kane will surely be making no decisions on his future right now. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Tottenham at present. So he will not want to risk damaging his relationship with supporters again.

But you can understand why he is holding fire on a decision. Spurs’ campaign has unravelled. March has seen the club knocked out of the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Kane clearly loves Tottenham. He recently became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. And he has been in ‘devastating‘ form this season. But if he is determined to win trophies, he has to question whether that is possible where he is.

The Sunday Mirror notes that Manchester United are ready to make the 29-year-old the most expensive British player of all-time. Erik ten Hag has made Kane his number one target.

A move to a Premier League rival looks unlikely while Daniel Levy is involved in negotiations. But stranger things have happened in football.

And you would not yet rule out Kane’s stance on staying changing completely by the summer either.