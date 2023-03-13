Daniel Levy really doesn't want Harry Kane to leave Tottenham, has no plans to sell











Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy has absolutely no plans to sell Harry Kane this summer.

A report from The Athletic has shared the latest on Tottenham’s all-time top scorer’s future.

There’s plenty of speculation going on in north London right now over the future of some of their most important personnel.

Antonio Conte could be on his way out of Spurs at the end of the season, regardless of whether they qualify for the Champions League or not.

Their exit at the hands of AC Milan last week was extremely disappointing, and followed up their shock defeat in the FA Cup.

The club are keen to hold talks with Conte at the start of next month to make a decision on their next step.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, Tottenham seem to have no plans to sell Harry Kane and allow both of them to leave at the same time.

The 29-year-old is by far their most important player, but has now gone another season without winning a trophy.

He’ll always be regarded as a legend at Spurs, but his time at the club might be coming to an end. He’s been told by plenty of pundits that he’s got to move on soon.

But his loyalty to the club may convince him to continue his search for silverware at Spurs.

Tottenham have no plans to sell Kane

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘Tottenham’s talismanic striker Harry Kane is nearing the final 12 months of his terms and the hierarchy in north London are determined to secure an agreement to keep him for longer.’

The ‘incredible’ forward’s contract length will be a concern for plenty of Tottenham fans.

If he doesn’t sign a new deal before the summer transfer window, it might be their last chance to earn a fee for the striker.

It would be an absolute disaster if a player of Kane’s ability was allowed to leave on a free transfer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The likes of Bayern Munich could even approach him as early as January if they wished.

Manchester United also believe they have a chance of signing Kane in the next transfer window.

Daniel Levy will be determined not to sell Kane and let a generational player leave Tottenham now.

He’s irreplaceable, and no transfer fee would be able to help them bring someone in to fill his place in the team.

