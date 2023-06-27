Sporting director Fabio Paratici is a huge fan of Leicester City playmaker James Maddison amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

A report from Football London has revealed that Paratici is still working for Tottenham on a consultancy basis.

Fabio Paratici has had parts of his 30-month bid lifted by FIFA in the wake of investigations into Italian giants Juventus.

It means the Italian can now aid Tottenham in their pursuit of some of their summer targets.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is just a few days away from officially starting his new job at Tottenham.

After a very successful spell at Celtic, he has plenty to do in North London to turn Tottenham’s fortunes around.

A new goalkeeper appears to be on the way, with Guglielmo Vicario set to sign from Empoli.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Tottenham have also identified James Maddison as a key target and Paratici is a big fan of the 26-year-old.

The £110k-a-week playmaker is also a target for Newcastle United.

Spurs will hope Paratici’s influence could help them sign the England international.

The report from Football London states that Paratici is ‘aiding’ Tottenham in their summer rebuild.

The sporting director has played a key role in building the club’s current squad while working alongside Antonio Conte.

Postecoglou will be demanding a very different type of player to Conte given their contrasting playing styles.

They go on to say that Postecoglou, Tottenham chief Daniel Levy and Paratici are all huge fans of Maddison.

Leicester value Maddison at £60m, but Spurs appear to be unwilling to match his asking price.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Tottenham don’t have an attacking midfielder in their squad who can do what Maddison does.

He impressed in a struggling Leicester side and after years of clamouring finally broke into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Maddison will know that he has to leave Leicester and avoid playing in the Championship for his international ambitions.

The projects at Tottenham and Newcastle are in different places right now.

He could have a tough decision on his hands and so Spurs will be hoping Paratici can persuade him to head to North London.