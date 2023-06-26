Tottenham to make bid for £60m England player soon – Report

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to launch their bid to sign Leicester’s James Maddison in the coming days.

Maddison is Tottenham’s number one target when it comes to signing a creative midfielder and despite interest from Newcastle, Spurs are said to be confident.

Despite the interest, there has been no sign of an official approach from Tottenham just yet.

But that could be about to change, with the Northern Echo reporting that a bid for Maddison is set to come along shortly from Spurs.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Tottenham to launch bid for James Maddison

According to The Northern Echo, Tottenham will make their first official move for Maddison very soon.

It comes as the report also discusses the possibility of Newcastle making a move for the England man. At the moment, such a move is deemed unlikely due to the Magpies just splashing out on Sandro Tonali.

It’s claimed Newcastle would need to see a few players out of the door before committing to buying Maddison.

For Tottenham, of course, this is good news. Maddison is their main target and even new manager Ange Postecoglou is championing the push to sign him.

Lauded as a ‘superstar‘ midfielder, Maddison was one of few players to emerge with any credit for Leicester last term.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

A big few weeks

With July around the corner, the new season will be upon us before we know it. And for Tottenham, that means they need to start getting new signings in the building.

Ange Postecoglou faces a big job in terms of incomings and outgoings. But signing Maddison, their main target, would be the ideal start to the window.

At the moment, it definitely seems like there is a window open for Spurs to get Maddison. Leicester know they have to sell, while Newcastle have just splashed out.

If the time was ever there to bring Maddison in at Tottenham, then surely it’s now.