Tottenham Hotspur have now made their proposal to sign Leicester City star James Maddison.

A report from the Daily Mail suggests Spurs have made their opening move to sign the England international.

Tottenham are expected to confirm their first signing of the summer very shortly.

It looks like Hugo Lloris’s time as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper is about to come to an end.

That’s because Guglielmo Vicario looks set to arrive from Empoli after a fantastic season in Serie A.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

New manager Ange Postecoglou will recognise that Tottenham need more than just a new goalkeeper this summer.

After missing out on European football last season, drastic improvements are needed quickly.

Tottenham have identified James Maddison as one of their top targets and now made their opening proposal for the 26-year-old.

However, it’s unlikely that Leicester will be very happy with their first offer.

Tottenham make Maddison proposal

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Leicester want £60m for the 26-year-old, who has one year left on his contract, but Spurs’ initial proposal is around half that figure.’

Seeing Leicester accept Tottenham’s offer for the ‘outrageous’ playmaker would be a huge surprise.

Given how much money Leicester want for Maddison and how many new players they need this summer, they can’t afford to let him go for such a low price.

Leicester will hope the interest coming from Newcastle in Maddison will force Spurs to increase their offer.

It’s no surprise to see Tottenham chief Daniel Levy making an ambitious opening proposal for Maddison.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Spurs are always tough negotiators when it comes to the transfer window and they do tend to get a decent deal.

Just look at Dejan Kulusevski, whose loan deal was turned into a permanent one this summer for a discounted fee.

However, it does often slow down the process and Postecoglou won’t want Maddison arriving at the end of the summer.

Leicester haven’t responded to Tottenham’s opening proposal yet.

Given it’s half of what they want for their star player, it would be a huge surprise to see their proposal accepted.