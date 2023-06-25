Tottenham Hotspur are getting ever nearer to the signing of Guglielmo Vicario.

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter on Sunday morning with an update on Spurs and the Italian goalkeeper.

The transfer insider says Vicario will be making his way to England from Spain today.

He will undergo a medical for Tottenham “within the next 24 hours”, added Romano.

Vicario’s contract and the paperwork for Empoli to complete the transfer is all ready, said the journalist.

‘The second-best Italian stopper’

As far as transfer speculation goes, this is as nailed on as a transfer story can be.

Obviously barring any major late turn of events, Vicario is going to become a Tottenham player.

There has been some scepticism from Tottenham fans over his seemingly imminent signing. You can understand why.

Spurs apparently pulled the plug on a move for David Raya to sign an option less than half price.

In addition, Tottenham fans still remember the last little-known goalkeeper to come from Italy and try his luck at N17.

However, there have been plenty of positive reports from the likes of Alasdair Gold regarding Vicario.

‘The view in Italy is that Vicario was second only to Inter’s Andre Onana in Serie A with his performances last season,’ said Gold.

‘And (he) has become the second-best Italian stopper behind PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.’

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

And last year, Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon said Vicario was doing “extraordinary” things at Empoli.

In addition, Tottenham are signing a player that Manchester United were reportedly monitoring too.

All in all, Vicario looks promising. Let’s see how he does in pre-season and beyond.