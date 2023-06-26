Tottenham Hotspur want to seal a move for James Maddison this week, with Spurs prepared to pay an initial £40 million for the Leicester City talisman.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that Leicester want £60 million for the England international following their relegation from the Premier League.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

It does appear that we may be in the home straight when it comes to deciding James Maddison‘s future. For much of the summer, it has appeared that he is likely to end up with either Newcastle or Tottenham.

Tottenham hope to seal Maddison deal this week

The Telegraph reports that Ange Postecoglou views the 26-year-old as a priority. And with that, Tottenham will make an opening bid imminently.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

In fact, Spurs want to sign Maddison this week. And they hope to reach an agreement which involves a £40 million up front fee, with further add-ons.

It is not clear whether Leicester will be happy with such a bid. But it will probably not do Enzo Maresca’s men any favours for the chase for Maddison to go on much longer.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph notes that Newcastle’s interest has cooled as they close in on Sandro Tonali.

Tottenham signing Maddison would be a real statement of intent. He has been a shining light for the Foxes, proving to be directly involved in 77 goals in 163 Premier League games.

Spurs have arguably not had that really creative midfielder in their ranks since Christian Eriksen left. And even then, the Dane had been some way short of his best for some time before his departure.

Maddison would address that situation. And it would appear that Postecoglou is very keen to sign the former Coventry City man.

Maddison is an ‘incredible‘ talent. So it would also send out a really exciting message to Tottenham’s other targets.