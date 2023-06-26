Newcastle would prefer to sign £60m player over Dominik Szoboszlai this summer

Newcastle United would prefer to sign James Maddison over Dominik Szoboszlai this summer.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about ongoings at St. James’ Park.

With pre-season just around the corner, Newcastle are already making move in the transfer market.

Youngster Yankuba Minteh has already arrived at the club and has been sent on loan to Dutch champions Feyenoord.

All eyes are now on Milan, with Sandro Tonali nearing a move to the club.

The final details are all that need to be signed off before the Italian international arrives on Tyneside.

Photo by Eóin Noonan – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Newcastle are still keen on bringing in a more attacking midfielder, with James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai both linked with a move.

Jones believes the England international is their preferred option this summer.

However, a deal may not be straightforward given Tottenham’s interest in the 26-year-old.

Newcastle’s budget may also be restricted now given Tonali won’t be a cheap signing.

Newcastle prefer move for Maddison over Szoboszlai

Asked about their plans over the coming weeks, Jones said: “They admire both players for sure, but Maddison has that edge whereby there would be little settling in time and almost no risk in terms of him being successful.

“Szoboszlai probably has a higher ceiling in my opinion and he’s so good and can be one of the very best in the game in his role.”

The £60m playmaker has now been the subject of a proposal from Spurs.

The North London club have only offered half of what Leicester want for Maddison.

It would be a surprise to see the bid accepted, which should give Newcastle more time to decide whether to move for the playmaker.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Although Newcastle prefer Maddison, Szoboszlai would still be a very good signing.

He’s unlikely to be cheap either, with RB Leipzig keen to sell the Hungarian star for £65m.

On his day, Szoboszlai is one of the most exciting players in the Bundesliga.

At 22, he still has plenty of time to improve even further, however, Maddison is already at the level required to keep at the highest level in the Premier League.