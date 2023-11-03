‘Exceptional’ Leeds United player tells his agent to get him out of Elland Road in January

Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto has instructed his agent to find him a new club in the January transfer window.

The Italian was involved in a huge transfer saga in the summer. He was desperate to leave them, but after a lot of drama, he stayed. Now, after a difficult start to the season, he wants out again, and two big Serie A clubs want to sign him.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Wilfried Gnonto has asked his agent to get him out of Leeds United

Leeds United signed Wilfried Gnonto from Swiss side FC Zurich last year.

The ‘exceptional‘ Italian became a fan favourite at Elland Road last season. He played really well when he got the opportunity and even scored a memorable goal against Manchester United in a 2-2 draw.

After Leeds got relegated, Gnonto became desperate to leave the club. Everton were heavily linked with a move to sign him, and a transfer even looked imminent at one point. However, the Whites refused to let him go in the end, and that caused some needless drama in the summer.

Gnonto had no choice but to stay put, but ahead of the January transfer window now, it looks like he has already made his decision.

CalcioMercato reveal this week that Gnonto has already instructed his agent to find him a new club to join in the winter window, preferably a side in Italy.

The report claims that Jose Mourinho‘s AS Roma and Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio are both interested in signing him at the turn of the year.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Leeds should just let him go

Willy Gnonto is a terrific player, and Leeds know that very well.

The Italian, who moved to Elland Road for just £3.8 million (Mail) last year, has shown everyone how good he can be, but there is no point keeping a player who doesn’t want to be there.

Leeds can’t just admit they’re ready to sell him – that will affect his value. They need to maintain their stance that they want to keep him, but if a good offer does arrive, they should just let him go.

Gnonto has been rated as the most valuable player in the Championship, which means Leeds are almost guaranteed to make good money if/when they decide to sell him.