What Daniel Farke is now making wantaway Wilfried Gnonto do at Leeds

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is now making wantaway forward Wilfried Gnonto use a separate changing room to the senior squad.

That’s according to a report in The Athletic which outlines that Gnonto’s whole schedule is now being planned away from the main group.

The report shares that Farke was solely responsible for the decision to sideline him but does have the full support of the club’s board.

Gnonto has now missed three Leeds games since he refused to travel to Birmingham earlier this month.

The situation is undoubtedly now one that’s frustrating for all parties involved.

Everton remain the club with the most serious interest in the forward and have of course had bids rejected.

Leeds’ public stance has still been that they won’t sell the Italian forward this summer.

However, when you consider another below par performance against West Brom on Friday, it does seem progress needs to be made.

Fans may feel that either Gnonto needs to be sold and funds reinvested, or the club needs to soon try to reintroduce the player.

Farke’s stance seems pretty firm on Gnonto, and he is setting a clear example at Leeds.

It was always going to be difficult for Leeds to keep hold of their best talents when relegated – but few may have thought they would lose so many.

The exodus of stars from the club has been quite dramatic and Farke’s squad now looks like it needs strengthening.

Leeds have a very young squad and have added just four signings thus far: Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Karl Darlow and Sam Byram.

And when you consider they’ve lost 12 senior players already this summer, that’s quite the difference.

Moreover, this is a squad that wasn’t good enough to ultimately stay in the Premier League – and it’s now been depleted further.

Farke has a tough job on his hands, and it’s no doubt being made harder by the uncertainty over Gnonto’s future at Leeds.