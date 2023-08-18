Fabrizio Romano says Everton could still end up signing ‘very unusual’ player this summer

Fabrizio Romano has offered some fresh hope for Everton fans on signing Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United this month.

It has been no secret that the Toffees are keen to sign the Italian. They have been pushing for a while now, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation on GiveMeSport.

There’s still a chance Wilfried Gnonto could join Everton from Leeds United

Leeds United signed Wilfried Gnonto from Swiss side FC Zurich last year.

The Italian cost them just £3.8 million at the time (Daily Mail), and they are set to make a huge profit whenever they decide to sell him.

The Whites have remained adamant that they do not want him to leave this month. They’ve even released a public statement stating the same, but Gnonto wants to go right now.

The Italian, whose maturity at such a young age was branded as ‘very unusual‘ by Gary Neville, is keen to join Everton, and Romano has claimed that this could yet happen before the window shuts in less than two weeks’ time.

He said: “Gnonto remains a target, for sure. The player is desperate for the move and, in one sense, fighting to join the club because he really appreciates the possibility.

“He knows that Everton are pushing to sign him, and he’s pushing on his side with Leeds. But Leeds are not moving from their position and they don’t want to sell the player.

“It’s a tense, complicated situation now. But I think there is still a chance to see Gnonto joining Everton this summer because the player really wants to make this move happen.”

TBR View:

It is very clear that Gnonto has no interest in continuing at Leeds United, who suffered relegation from the Premier League last season.

He wants to be playing in the top flight ahead of the Euros next year, and Romano says he really wants to join Sean Dyche at Everton this month.

Player power usually pushes transfers through these days, which is a shame for clubs who own them. Sadly, that’s how football works in today’s world.

That’s why we expect Gnonto to end up at Everton before the end of this month, even though Leeds are standing firm at the moment.